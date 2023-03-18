topStoriesenglish2585010
Rani Mukerji Visits Golden Temple In Amritsar Seeking Blessings After 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' Hits Cinemas

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Release: Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at the divine Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: ANI

Amritsar: Actress Rani Mukerji recently visited Amritsar and sought divine blessings at the famous Sri Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple. A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rani is seen standing with her hands folded in front of the shrine. Rani paid a visit to the Golden Temple at a time when her film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is running in theatres.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty`s book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, `Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway` also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. 

The film hit the theatres on Friday. Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Rani's performance is being hailed by many. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also heaped praises on Rani over her performance as a mother. In a tweet, SRK wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

SRK and Rani have been friends for a long time now. The duo have worked together in several films such as `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai`, `Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham`, `Chalte Chalte`, `Paheli`, `Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna` and `Veer Zaara` among others. 

