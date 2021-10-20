हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji wraps up shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India, the film's team celebrated the wrap on the sets. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Rani can be seen sharing smiles with the producers.

Rani Mukerji wraps up shooting for &#039;Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway&#039;

MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji has finished her shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

Shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India, the film's team celebrated the wrap on the sets. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Rani can be seen sharing smiles with the producers.

Talking about the same, Rani said, "It's a really sweet coincidence that I wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on the same day that my first Hindi film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat!'. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film. I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rani MukerjiMrs Chatterjee Vs NorwayRani Mukerji photos
Next
Story

Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats referred to 'bulk quantity and hard drugs', said court's order

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Priyanka Vadra, going from Lucknow to Agra, gives first-aid to injured woman on the way