close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's tough cop avatar in 'Mardaani 2' first look picture will blow your mind! See inside

'Mardaani' was widely appreciated and the actress received accolades for her role of a lady cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. 

Rani Mukerji&#039;s tough cop avatar in &#039;Mardaani 2&#039; first look picture will blow your mind! See inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Rani Mukerji is these days busy shooting 'Mardaani 2'. The movie happens to be a sequel to the 2014 crime thriller 'Mardaani'. The second instalment is being helmed by Gopi Puthran and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

In the first look picture unveiled today, Rani managed to impress with her tough and fierce avatar of a cop. Renowned critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. He wrote: “Here's the first look... Rani Mukerji in #Mardaani2... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release.”

'Mardaani' was widely appreciated and the actress received accolades for her role of a lady cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. It touched upon the issue of human trafficking and had Rani in a fierce cop's role. The movie starred Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma besides Rani in the titular role.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki', a film where she played a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Her performance was loved by the classes and masses alike. The movie was an Indian adaptation of Brad Cohen's autobiography Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

 

Tags:
Rani MukerjiMardaani 2HichkiMardaanicopTourette syndrometourette's
Next
Story

Mouni Roy dances like no one's watching, shares video on World Dance Day—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M10S

''I will alive accept mausoleum If Digvijay Singh loses, says Swami Mahamandaleshwar