Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh birthday special: Scroll through the pages of his and Deepika Padukone's love story

July 6 marks a special day in the couple's life as it's Ranveer Singh's birthday today. He turns 35. 

Ranveer Singh birthday special: Scroll through the pages of his and Deepika Padukone&#039;s love story
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven. Isn't it? They compliment each other so very well. Their love story started in 2013 while they were filming 'Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and they took it a step forward in 2018 with a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy. 

July 6 marks a special day in the couple's life as it's Ranveer's birthday today. He turns 35. While we wait for Deepika to post a special birthday message for her husband, we have collated some of the best pictures of the couple just for all his fans out there. 

Scroll through the album here:

First up are their wedding pictures in which Deepika and Ranveer totally made everyone skip their heartbeats for a second. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Made for each other!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

"Cuddles and snuggles!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

"Don't we look great together?" asks Ranveer and our answer is yes, yes and yes!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Don't we look great together?" ;) #leelajaisikoinahi #4YearsOfRanveerSingh

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I want for Christmas

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

When Ranveer's expression and caption totally took the cake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DP 2.0! Original  ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika and Ranveer's lockdown diaries is also a must-see, in case you haven't. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies  my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika and Ranveer are the power couple of Bollywood. Both of them are super successful in their respective careers and together, they have made three blockbuster films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' - all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who played a massive role in their love story.

On the work front, Deepika has a Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' in the pipeline while Ranveer, too, has a couple of projects in his kitty, including 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh!

Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukoneranveer singh deepika padukoneRanveer Singh birthday
