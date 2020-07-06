Ranveer Singh birthday special: Scroll through the pages of his and Deepika Padukone's love story

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven. Isn't it? They compliment each other so very well. Their love story started in 2013 while they were filming 'Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and they took it a step forward in 2018 with a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

July 6 marks a special day in the couple's life as it's Ranveer's birthday today. He turns 35. While we wait for Deepika to post a special birthday message for her husband, we have collated some of the best pictures of the couple just for all his fans out there.

Scroll through the album here:

First up are their wedding pictures in which Deepika and Ranveer totally made everyone skip their heartbeats for a second.

Made for each other!

"Cuddles and snuggles!"

"Don't we look great together?" asks Ranveer and our answer is yes, yes and yes!

When Ranveer's expression and caption totally took the cake.

Deepika and Ranveer's lockdown diaries is also a must-see, in case you haven't.

Deepika and Ranveer are the power couple of Bollywood. Both of them are super successful in their respective careers and together, they have made three blockbuster films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' - all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who played a massive role in their love story.

On the work front, Deepika has a Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' in the pipeline while Ranveer, too, has a couple of projects in his kitty, including 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh!