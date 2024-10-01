Ranveer Singh Shares Fun Moment With Olympic Medalist Lovlina Borgohain At Ambani Event

The Ambani family recently hosted an event at their Antilla residence to honor India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes from the 2024 Games. The event was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities in attendance, including Ranveer Singh, who made his first public appearance since becoming a father in early September.

One of the highlights of the evening was a fun and heartwarming moment shared between Ranveer Singh and Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain. Their playful interaction quickly went viral on social media.

The moment began with Ranveer greeting Lovlina with a warm smile, and in response, Lovlina playfully mimicked a punch. Ranveer humorously reacted by pretending to fall, much to the delight of the crowd. The two then hugged and took selfies, capturing the joyful interaction. Lovlina shared the video on her official Instagram handle, captioning it, “Love to see the real life personality @ranveersingh.”

Fans were thrilled to witness the charming exchange, flooding the comments section with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “India's pride Lovlina Borgohain.” Another commented, “Proud of you sister.” A third fan added, “Two favourite persons in one frame.” Another user expressed, “Our pride.”

Ranveer Singh’s presence at the event, along with his delightful interaction with Lovlina Borgohain, once again highlighted his charismatic personality and the warm camaraderie he shares with fellow athletes and celebrities.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming project, ‘Singham Again,’ slated for release during Diwali 2024. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn in the titular role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff, all playing crucial roles.