Ratan Rajput reveals her casting couch ordeal, says 'a 60 year-old-man insulted her and...'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Ratan Rajput, famous for her show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ has turned into a regular vlogger on her YouTube channel. She recently shared her ordeal of dealing with the casting couch experience early in her career.

Ratan Rajput in her vlog said, "It was 14 years ago today. I had just moved to Mumbai. There was a 60-65-year-old man. He insulted me. Said, Look at your hair, look at your skin, how they are dressed. You have to change your entire look. You need a complete make-over, it will cost around 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees to get all this done. But why should I spend money on you? If you want me to spend money on you, you have to make me your godfather. You have to be my friend."

"I was surprised to hear such things. I told him that you will be equal to my father’s age, how can I be friends with you? Yes, I respect you. I will do as you say. Listen to my words. After that, the man got angry with me. And he started saying that I will not do anything for free, here only friendship happens. If you want to enter the acting world then stop all this drama. Be a little smart", she recalled.

Ratan added, "When I told that person that you are my father’s age, he got angry and started saying - ‘Listen. If my daughter also became an actress, I would have slept with her too...I was shocked to hear this. I left as soon as I could. The man didn’t do anything to me, but his words had a bad effect. I didn’t meet anyone for a month.” Ratan revealed that after this incident, she did not try for any film. Ratan said, “I get very angry. So much so that even today if I find that man somewhere, I will slap a shoe on his face with which he said such a thing about his daughter. Tell me now what should I say about this casting couch? If someone talks to me like this today, I will wash him off with shoes."