Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Singing Video

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Raveena Tandon's gorgeous daughter Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram on the occasion of World Music Day 2023 on June 21 and shared with fans a singing video. In the clipping, she can be seen singing the late Amy Winehouse's Valerie. And we have to say - she is a singing sensation as well as a fab dancer.

RASHA THADANI VIDEO

Dressed in a little black off-shoulder dress, Rasha can be seen singing to the best of her abilities on stage along with another girl. She wrote in the caption: #worldmusicday with one of my favourites- Valerie by Amy Winehouse

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame posted on her timeline, writing: The Always amazing Rasha. Many others also dropped their comments appreciating her talent.

WHO IS RASHA THADANI?

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur. The couple has a daughter named Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan together. The actress became a single mother back in 1995 and adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya, when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively.

Rasha looks like a spitting copy of her actress-mom Raveena Tandon.

RASHA THADANI'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, rumours are rife that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn. This is going to be an action-adventure movie and the lead pair is undergoing training as part of their prep work, suggest several reports. However, no official word is out yet.

Rasha has a massive fan base on Instagram with over 342K followers already. She often posts interesting pictures and videos online, giving a sneak-peek into her starry life.