Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha's Jaw-Dropping Dance On Oo Antava Proves She's Bollywood Ready - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's gorgeous daughter Rasha Thadani has often been spotted along with her mommy dear either at an event or at airports. While Rasha has been kept away from the shutterbugs and is not over-exposed like other star kids to the pap culture yet, there is enough speculation about her big screen debut already.

WHO IS RASHA THADANI?

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur. The couple has a daughter named Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan together. The actress became a single mother back in 1995 and adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya, when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively.

Rasha looks like a spitting copy of her actress-mom Raveena Tandon. While surfing through her social media handle, we found a recent dance video of hers grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational Oo Antava song from Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Rasha can be seen practising her dance moves with a trainer and she has nailed it. Take a look here:

Many celebs commented on her post including Bhavana Pandey and Suchitra Pillai.

RASHA THADANI'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, rumours are rife that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn. This is going to be an action-adventure movie and the lead pair is undergoing training as part of their prep work, suggest several reports. However, no official word is out yet.

Rasha has a massive fan base on Instagram with over 342K followers already. She often posts interesting pictures and videos online, giving a sneak-peek into her starry life. Meanwhile, her mom Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF 2, playing a pivotal part. She will next be seen in the romantic-comedy Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Raveena also has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla in her kitty.