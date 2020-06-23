Rebel against nepotism, but don't use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason: Irrfan Khan's son Babil urges fans

New Delhi: This year has been a tough one for Bollywood, as it lost some of its best actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and now the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The talented 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

After sending his loved ones and fans in utter grief, SSR's followers have once again brought back the ghost of nepotism on social media platforms. SSR's death by suicide has sparked a debate on whether nepotism exits in Bollywood and how 'outsiders' or non-filmy background people have to struggler harder to make their place in the industry.

The legendary late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has penned his thoughts on Sushant's sudden and untimely demise. He also urged fans to not make SSR's death a reason or an excuse but rather to fight for what is right.

He wrote: It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls.

I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)

Irrfan's wife and Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar too mourned SSR's demise and shared a long post on her Facebook page.

Mumbai police is investigating Sushant's death and a few people including his close friends and family have been questioned so far.