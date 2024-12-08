Rekha Opens Up About 'He' In Her Life During Chat With Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai: Actor Archana Puran Singh recently met with Rekha on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and since then she has been going gaga over the humility of the legendary actress.

Taking to Instagram, Archana posted a string of her pictures with Rekha that were clicked on the sets of the show.

Rekha wore a cream and red saree. Archana was dressed in a shimmery black top under a grey blazer and matching pants. The two can be seen embracing each other's company.

Interestingly, she also shared anecdotes from the past when she bonded with Rekha at "Filmcity lawn". She even revealed Rekha's reaction to being asked about the mystery man in her life.

"When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay... and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !! Then years later I worked with her in "Ladai" where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood," she wrote.

Archana recalled, "I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns. Thank you, Rekhaji, for rocking the episode that night."

Take A Look At The Post:

In 1989, Archana shared screen space with Rekha in 'Ladaai'. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Mandakini, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangadi in lead roles.