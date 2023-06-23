Remember CID Actor Viivek Mashru Who Played Inspector Vivek? He Is Now A Professor In Bengaluru And Looks Like This

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the iconic C.I.D. cast? Every 90s Indian kid has watched the thrilling television series which went on-air for years. The series featuring Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr Salunkhe formed the main cast.

WHO IS VIIVEK MASHRU?

And soon new members were joined in for different episodes. Actor Viivek Mashru, who played Inspector Vivek on the show has suddenly gone viral on social media. Reason? Well, he has quit acting and switched his showbiz job with of academics. Yes, Vivek Mashru is now a professor in Bengaluru and his latest picture has floored fans.

On Twitter, nostalgia struck when a user tweeted Viivek Mashru's C.I.D picture along with a caption reading: "If you know him, your childhood was awesome." Soon others commented on him and tried digging out more information about him.

And guess what? Viivek himself was quick enough to respond. He tweeted the user's post and wrote: Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

WHERE IS CID ACTOR NOW?

Well, as per his LinkedIn profile, Viivek is now working as a professor at a Bengaluru-based university. He is serving as the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum, at the CMR University in Bengaluru. He also has a degree in General Manager Marketing, and a master's degree in International Business.

Viivek also went to the University of Texas at Austin for Data Science and Business Analytics.



