Rhea Chakraborty 'harassed' Sushant Singh Rajput, he wanted to end relationship: Ankita Lokhande tells Bihar Police

New Delhi: In another major development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was quizzed by the Bihar Police on Wednesday. During the interrogation, Ankita revealed that Sushant and she had a conversation in 2019, during the release of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and it was at that time, the actor opened up about his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita told the cops that Sushant had messaged her to wish her for her debut film and during the conversation, he got very emotional. He told Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

The chat between Sushant and Ankita has been shared by the actress with the Bihar Police along with the other exchanges they had regarding Rhea.

Ankita and Sushant dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Sushant, however, left the show after a few years to make a career in films.

Sushant's case, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police since his death on June 14 by suicide, took a fresh turn on Tuesday after his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea in Patna. Immediately, a four-member police team was formed to set up an investigation in Mumbai.

Sushant's father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially and keeping him away from his family, besides other offences.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ankita also shared a cryptic post saying "truth wins". It was shared just hours after the FIR was lodged.