Rhea Chakraborty pens cryptic note amid Sushant Singh Rajput ‘murder’ claims

New Delhi: As the news regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged murder is resurfacing, Rhea Chakraborty grabbed the limelight as she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. “You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons; remember this the next time you doubt your own power,” the post read as she wished good morning to her fans.

Rhea Chakraborty’s cryptic post comes as a former employee of Cooper Hospital (where Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was done) made shocking claims that the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

See Rhea Chakraborty's post

Rhea Chakraborty was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and was accused of mentally harassing him and exploiting him for his money, and playing a role in his death among several other things. Following Sushant's death, his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea and claimed that the actress had threatened to make his medical receipts public and prove him mad, and that Sushant was afraid that she would frame him for his secretary Disha's suicide. He also claimed that Rhea had taken away all his doctor's receipts with her as she moved out of his house, days before his suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai`s Cooper Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation was brought to investigate the actor`s death from various angles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's mystery-thriller 'Chehre', which released in August 2021. The actress keeps sharing posts on positivity on her social media handles.

(With agency inputs)