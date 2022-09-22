NewsLifestylePeople
Rhea Chakraborty raises hotness levels in short dress, teases fans with NEW PIC

Rhea Chakraborty raised hotness levels in short dress as she shared a new pic on Instagram. Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a beautiful picture as she sat in the morning sunlight.

Rhea Chakraborty raises hotness levels in short dress, teases fans with NEW PIC

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty is one actress who always spreads the charm of her positivity while discovering different layers of her personality. While the actress keeps on sharing her photos with her fans, she is back with another one capturing morning sunshine at its best.  

Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a beautiful picture as she sat in the morning sunlight. The actress won the hearts of her fans with an alluring pose. She added a caption by American poet Maya Angelou that read, "You may write me down in history 

With your bitter, twisted lies, 

You may trod me in the very dirt 

But still, like dust, I'll rise." 

Fans of the actress could not control their excitement as soon as she dropped the picture. “Yesss!!! You will rise and no matter whatt!!!!! Everything heals!!! Suck it up queen like you always do,” commented one user. “So beautiful pose,” added another user with fire emojis.  

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

With her popular hashtag, #rhenew, Rhea has been sharing her beautiful pictures while she also explores her thoughts of discovering a new personality within herself.  

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She made her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ and later made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ opposite Saqid Saleem.  

