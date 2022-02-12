Rhea Chakraborty says 'never give up' as she returns to work after 2 years - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, on Thursday, shared a post of her first day at work after 2 long years and it's all things positive. The actress shared a video of herself at a dubbing studio with a bunch of papers in her hand.

She looked happy and gorgeous in an all-black outfit and curly hairdo.

Rhea also penned an inspirational post with the post, she wrote, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!"

Take a look at her post:

Her girlfriends cheered for her in the comments section. Comedian Mallika Dua, VJ Shibani Dandekar, Priyanka Khimani hyped Rhea up and shared her joy.

In 2020, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past