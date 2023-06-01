Rhenewed: Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Photo Dump Of 'Happy Things'

New Delhi: After ups and downs phase of life, actor Rhea Chakraborty has started to back on her feet. The actor, who had been away from the screen, Rhea sometime back announced her comeback to work with 'Roadies 19'.

Recently, Rhea posted a series of pictures on social media where she is seen spending time with her close friends and family and the fans of her are happy to see their favourite actor getting back with all the happiness and positivity. The pictures posted by Rhea gives a glimpse of her love for nature , her foodie side and also she is seen spending time with herself and friends.

The latest post by the actor made her fans and friends happy and they showered love by commenting on the post. One of her friend commented red heart, while describing the Rhea's appearance another user commented, "Mossstttt cute".

Meanwhile on professional front, Rhea, who started her journey with MTV India is making her returns to the small screen with upcoming show 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand', as the Gang leader in the show.