Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding: 'Mohabbat Mubarak' to RiAli, check their FIRST pics!

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wedding: The Bollywood couple's intimate wedding will be attended by 40-50 people, only close friends and family of the actors, according to sources. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wedding: 'Mohabbat Mubarak' to RiAli, check their FIRST pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared the first glimpse of their wedding celebrations in the capital. The two took to their Instagram accounts where they shared a loved-up picture. In the image, the actress looks every inch regal as she sports a custom-made outfit by designer Rahul Mishra and Ali looks dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

The couple formalised their union two and half years ago, and are now celebrating their togetherness with friends and family. Two will soon leave for Mumbai for their wedding, which is on October 4.

The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

The wedding will be attended by 40-50 people, only close friends and family of the actors, according to sources. In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in showbiz.

 

