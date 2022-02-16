RIP Bappi Lahiri, another legend gone: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and other celebs deeply saddened by Disco King's death

Mumbai: Superstars Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Vidya Balan, filmmaker Karan Johar and composer AR Rahman, among others on Wednesday mourned the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and said the veteran will remain immortal through his music.

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

The 69-year-old had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

"But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI. Kumar took to Twitter and wrote that the composer's music was the reason for many to smile and dance.

"Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," the actor wrote.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and posted a note remembering Lahiri, who had composed music for several of his Telugu films from the late 80s to the 90s, including "Big Boss", "State Rowdy", "Rowdy Alludu" and "Gang Leader".

"Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity. "He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear," the 66-year-old actor tweeted.

In an apparent nod to Lahiri's love for gold, Johar called him the "gold standard in music".

The filmmaker's 2006 drama "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" borrowed its title from the composer's chartbuster "Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna", sung by Kishore Kumar and penned by Amit Khanna, from "Chalte Chalte" (1976).

Johar had also recreated Lahiri's 1990 hit "Tamma Tamma" for his 2017 production "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"The Gold Standard in music. The Disco King forever. He will be truly missed forever. RIP Bappida," Johar wrote.

Balan, who featured in his popular song "Ooh La La" from the 2011 film "The Dirty Picture", wrote that Lahiri brought joy to the world with his music.

"I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)," she said.

Rahman, who had collaborated with Lahiri on the track "Ek Lo Ek Muft" for Mani Ratnam's "Guru", shared the news of his demise on Twitter and wrote, "#RIPbappida..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"

Ajay Devgn called 'Bappi da', as Lahiri was fondly known among fans and contemporaries, an "endearing" personality whose music had an edge.

"He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed," Devgn wrote.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who collaborated with Lahiri on songs like "Ooh La La" and "Bambai Nagaria" for "Taxi No 9211" (2006), told PTI the veteran was "was more than a legend".

"He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared a mutual respect and admiration. I can't believe he isn't with us any more. First my father, then Lataji, then Bappi Da. 2022 is really hitting hard," he said.

Lahiri, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

In the 2000s, Lahiri was also one of the singers who sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday". The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who featured in "Gunday" alongside Ranveer Singh, said Lahiri will remain immortal with his music.

"Thank you for the melodies. Your work shall make sure you remain immortal. Rest in peace, Bappi da," he wrote.

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3". The musician last worked on "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi. In Lahiri, Palakurthi said she had lost a mentor.

"Working with Bappi da was like seeing a magician at work- he could bring out tunes in a jiffy-both intricate and easy, classical and light, western and eastern," she said.

Though Lahiri was associated and got nationwide acclaim for the disco sound he brought to the Hindi music landscape, he was also known for composing some of the most melodious songs of his era, including "Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna" and "Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera" from "Namak Halaal".

Director Hansal Mehta called Lahiri a man of "incredible melody" and said despite a humongous body of work, having completed more than 50 years in the industry, his melodious side was "under-utilised".

"Another legend gone. #Bappi Lahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for #Sanjay Gupta. Bappi Da was a man of incredible melody and talent. Although he had a vast body of work I think his melodious side was still under-utilised and underrated," Mehta wrote.

May his soul rest in peace!