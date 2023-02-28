topStoriesenglish2577857
Rumoured Couple Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's Dance On ‘Tum Tum’ Song Goes Viral- Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth danced to the beats of viral song 'Tum Tum'. They are rumoured to be dating each other.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who are reportedly dating, have given their cute touch to a viral song titled `Tum tum`. On Monday, Aditi took to Instagram and dropped a video of her and Siddharth dancing to the hit song from the Tamil film 'Enemy' (2021). Between the dance, they looked at each other and smiled. As the clip ended, Siddharth stood with his back to the camera and Aditi gave him a push as they laughed. "Dance monkeys - The Reel deal," Aditi captioned the clip. 

The duo`s chemistry has left netizens in awe. Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza commented, "Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej." Actress Hansika Motwani described the clip as "cute." One of the fans manifested the wedding of the two stars and wrote, "okay congrats can`t wait for kalyanam pics to drop." 

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Last year on Aditi`s 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don`t! (red heart emoji)." 

Aditi and Siddharth have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba. 

