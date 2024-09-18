Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Intense Combat Training For His Role In 'Devara: Part 1' - WATCH

New Delhi: In the much-awaited 'Devara: Part 1', Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a fierce antagonist, embracing intense action and combat to bring his character to life. Renowned for his commitment to his roles, Saif underwent rigorous training to meet the physical demands of this powerful role. The film marks his Tollywood debut adding excitement to this high-octane project.

To bring authenticity to his character, the actor underwent rigorous workshops and training sessions, mastering the basics of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), hand-to-hand combat, and street fighting. These skills were crucial, as most of his scenes in 'Devara' are packed with high-octane stunts and gripping fight sequences, many of which feature face-offs with co-star Junior NTR.

The actor’s preparation included learning a variety of fighting techniques that would be showcased on screen, ensuring that every punch, kick, and block was as realistic as possible. This intensive training not only honed Saif’s physical abilities but also helped him get into the mindset of his character, adding a layer of grit and authenticity to his performance.

Earlier on Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers of the much-anticipated 'Devara - Part 1' shared a glimpse of Saif's character, Bhaira.

By pushing himself through demanding workshops and embracing the challenge of mastering combat techniques, Saif hopes to deliver a performance that is both compelling and believable. Fans can expect to see Saif Ali Khan in a completely new light, as he brings a formidable and well-prepared presence to the big screen in 'Devara'.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside NTR Jr.

'Devara: Part 1' is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024.