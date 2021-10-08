हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan cuts cake on Wajid Khan on birth anniversary with his brother Sajid, Iulia Vantur

Music composer Wajid Khan died of cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19, on July 1. He is survived by his wife, Kamalrukh, and two children, a daughter and a son.

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan on Friday paid a tribute to late music composer Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary by cutting a cake. This time, Salman Khan was also joined by Romanian actress-singer Iulia Vantur, who the superstar is rumoured to be dating. On Instagram, Sajid Khan shared a video from the cake cutting session and dedicated an emotional note to his late brother and wrote, "Kaise bataye kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai. We love you Wajid, the world loves you."

Last year too, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan had celebrated Wajid's birthday by cutting a cake. 

Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman's films, including 'Do you wanna partner' and 'Soni de Nakhre' (Partner), 'Hud Hud Dabangg' ('Dabangg'), 'Tujhe Aksa Beach' ('God Tussi Great Ho'), 'Jalwa' ('Wanted'), and 'Pandeyji Seeti' and 'Fevicol Se' ('Dabangg 2').

