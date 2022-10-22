Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar replaces actor on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be missing in action on Bigg Boss 16 for a few days, it seems. According to a report in Times Of India, Salman is down with Dengue and has been replaced on the show by filmmaker Karan Johar for some time.

The report states that Karan will be seen hosting the show for a few episodes. In the promo shared by the makers for Weekend Ka Vaar, KJO, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT, can be seen giving an earful to a few contestants for their unruly behaviour.

This week, the three nominated contestants are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Shalin Bhanot. It will be interesting to see who gets the least votes and is shown the door.

On the work front, Salman Khan will reprise his role as Tiger in the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 for Diwali 2023. With a strong ensemble, it reunites the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

However, there has been no official statement on Salman's health either by his spokesperson or the channel as of now.