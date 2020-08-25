Salman Khan fans try trolling Amaal Mallik on Twitter, music composer hits back at 'Bhaitards' with epic replies!

New Delhi: Music composer Amaal Mallik recently found himself in a tight spot when he mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor in Bollywood. This did not go down well with a few Salman Khan fans, who tried to troll the musician.

However, Amaal gave back to trolls in the most epic way. Check out his tweets: Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards Rolling on the floor laughing. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take shit from his fans or any one.

— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

And my ID is not Hacked — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

Nice to see the #Bhaitards reporting my tweets and deleting theirs Hope people make sense out of this, that you can’t force people to change their choices, you have yours I have mine Kitne Baar Likhna Padega Pata Nahi, Lagta Hain Yeh Log Thakte nahi insult hoke bhi — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

I didn't say anything my friend, my existence is because of Salman Khan — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 9, 2016

Still support this statement but won’t take murder and rape threats to my fans and family.... — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020

He even addressed Salman's fans as 'Bhaitards'.

Amaal Mallik is music composer cum singer-actor Daboo Malik's son and elder brother of singer Armaan Malik. Amaal made his debut in 2014 and composed songs for Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho', followed by 'Naina' track in Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat'.