Amaal Mallik

Salman Khan fans try trolling Amaal Mallik on Twitter, music composer hits back at 'Bhaitards' with epic replies!

Amaal Mallik is music composer cum singer-actor Daboo Malik's son and elder brother of singer Armaan Malik.

Salman Khan fans try trolling Amaal Mallik on Twitter, music composer hits back at &#039;Bhaitards&#039; with epic replies!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Music composer Amaal Mallik recently found himself in a tight spot when he mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor in Bollywood. This did not go down well with a few Salman Khan fans, who tried to troll the musician. 

However, Amaal gave back to trolls in the most epic way. Check out his tweets: Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards Rolling on the floor laughing. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take shit from his fans or any one.

He even addressed Salman's fans as 'Bhaitards'. 

Amaal Mallik is music composer cum singer-actor Daboo Malik's son and elder brother of singer Armaan Malik. Amaal made his debut in 2014 and composed songs for Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho', followed by 'Naina' track in Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat'. 

 

Amaal Mallik Armaan Malik Salman Khan fans Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan bhaitards Twitter Trolls Trending
