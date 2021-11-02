'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko', says Mahesh Manjrekar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, whose upcoming venture Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is about to release, opened up on working with the superstar and why at times he feels that Bhaijaan is lonely.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh Manjarekar said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko.' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to.”

He added, "Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut. You must've seen where Salman stays which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go to his home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai. Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake, they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail have their own lives na.”

On the personal front, Mahesh Manjrekar battled cancer and opened up about his illness too. The director learned about him having cancer while shooting for his film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Mahesh Manjrekar was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer. He underwent surgery for it and also took chemotherapy for the deadly disease. He is now cancer-free.

Antim: The Final Truth is scheduled to theatrically release worldwide on November 26, 2021.