Salman Khan's quirky reply on kissing Disha Patani on-screen, says 'next time will use mota parda'!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is high on the buzz word. Co-starring Disha Patani, the film will hit the screens on Eid, May 13, 2021. Recently, the film was in news over Salman breaking his no-kissing policy on-screen, after fans pointed out a scene from the trailer.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Salman Khan was asked the same, to which he gave a quirky reply saying, "No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen."

For the unversed, Sallu Bhai fans thronged social media and flooded the internet with screenshots showing the actor kissing Disha Patani, which created a stir online. Many even contemplating whether he has broken his no on-screen kissing policy or not.

Later, however, many pointed out that a tape is visible on Disha Patani's lips and Salman didn't actually kiss her.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudeva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.