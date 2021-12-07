Samantha Ruth Prabhu thought she would ‘die’ after separation with Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up for the first time about her separation with actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their separation in October this year after being married for around four years. ‘The Family Man’ actress who has till now remained tight-lipped about her divorce revealed that she felt that she would ‘crumble and die’ after her separation with Chay.

In an interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened up about recognizing what is hurting oneself. The actress said, “It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life'.”

Specifically speaking about her separation with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha revealed, “ I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was".

Speaking about her future plans after her separation, Samantha told Film Companion, “With everything that has happened with my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation with a joint statement on October 2 via their social media handles. A part of their statement read, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support”.