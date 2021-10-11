Samantha' stylist Preetham Jukalker breaks silence on rumours of romantic bond with actress, says Naga Chaitanya could have put an end

New Delhi: Fans of Tollywood favourite star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been heartbroken ever since the duo announced their separation, ending their four years of marriage. Ever since speculations have been made on the possible reasons of separation for 'ChaiSam', as many claimed that it was Samantha's closeness to her stylist Preetham Jukalker that formed the ground for her divorce.

Now, Preetham Jukalker has reacted to the rumours, saying Naga Chaitanya could have put an end to the link-up rumours between him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with a statement.

In an interview to The Times of India, Preetham Jukalker revealed that he is upset with the stoic silence of Naga Chaitanya. He revealed that Samantha is like her sister and calls her 'jiji'. He said, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

Speaking about Naga Chaitanya's silence on this issue, Preetham said, "I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it’s these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya’s side would’ve helped keep these people in check."

Preetham, who has been a victim of malicious trolling ever since ChaySam announced their separation, says it has taken an emotional toll on his mental health. He told the publication that his DMs is filled with threats and abuses and strangers threatening to destroy his career. He further spoke of taking a stand for Samantha and maintained of standing by her in such tough times.

According to several reports, Samantha was offered alimony of Rs 200 crore by Akkineni; however, the actress refuted the reports and stated that she doesn't want to take anything from Chaitanya.

Speaking of her work, Samantha will star next in Jr NTR's 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu', which will air on October 14. She also has 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' in the pipeline.