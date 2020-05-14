Sameera Reddy hilariously compares daughter to Rajinikanth

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy, in a new video, has drawn a funny comparison between southern superstar Rajinikanth and her daughter Nyra, who has just turned 10-months-old.

Sameera took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her daughter Nyra channelling her inner Thalaiva by sporting sunglasses. The clip then shows Rajinikanth's famous sunglass flip. Nyra too seems to try to put the glasses on.

"Mass baby #babyThalaivaa #rajnikanth #superstar "Summa pere ketta athrudula" @rajinikanth #naughtynyra#10monthsold #itsmybirthday#baby #milestone," she captioned the video.

Sameera recently gave Nyra a haircut and said that she has turned her little one into a "rowdy munchkin".

Sameera took to Instagram Stories where she shared a photograph of her daughter, with her hair in hand.

Along with the photograph, she wrote: "Oh god yes I had to cut her hair myself in this lockdown! Now she looks like a rowdy munchkin!"