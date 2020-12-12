Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt opens up about father's past drug addiction, coping with boyfriend’s death

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt opened up about her father’s drug addiction and boyfriend’s death in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session she held on Instagram.

Trishala addressed her father’s past struggle with drugs. She wrote, “When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he’s not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about.”

She also talked about how addiction is a “chronic disease characterized by drug seeking” which is difficult to control.

Replying to another user’s question who asked her how she dealt with the trauma of her boyfriend’s demise, Trishala said, “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it.”

“...It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay. I’ve made amazing progress this year considering the pandemic going on, and I’m giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well,” she added.

Trishala, Sanjay’s daughter from late wife Richa Sharma, lost her boyfriend in July 2019. She is a psychotherapist in New York City.