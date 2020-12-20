हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary twins with hubby Veer Sahu on his birthday, viral pics inside

Veer Sahu celebrated his birthday recently, his first after his wedding to Sapna Choudhary earlier this year, and it got to be special.

Sapna Choudhary twins with hubby Veer Sahu on his birthday, viral pics inside
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has occupied a spot on the trends list after pictures from her husband Veer Sahu's birthday celebrations took over the internet. The photos have been shared by fan clubs of Sapna and it features the couple twinning in yellow. 

Veer celebrated his birthday recently, his first after his wedding to Sapna earlier this year, and it got to be special. In one of the photos, we also saw the couple cradling their newborn son. 

Take a look at the viral photos here:

Just a few days ago, Sapna Choudhary treated fans to the first glimpse of her baby

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters. She rose to fame after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11' and followed it up with a few special dance sequences in Hindi movies. 

