SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Drops Stunning Pics With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With A Witty Caption

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sara Ali Khan Drops Stunning Pics With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With A Witty Caption Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most popular siblings of Bollywood, who never fail to grab the eyeballs with their mind-blowing pictures and their amazing looks. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor shared a stunning picture with her brother and what caught the attention was the interesting caption she gave along with the photo.

Sara took to her Instagram handle to share the picture with her brother in which they both are seen in traditional looks. She posted two photographs, one solo of herself and another with her brother.

Ibrahim opted for a maroon-shaded silk kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and white pyjamas. He looked dapper in his outfit with a beard and an unkempt hairstyle. Sara, on the other hand, looked stunning in a red-hued suit with gold zari borders. She paired it with a dual-toned dupatta in red and purple. The actor wrote a witty caption along with the picture. She mentioned, “Ek Tha Raja..Ek Thi Rani..Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche..That’s it Khatam Kahaani”

Fans reacted to her post and expressed their liking for her intriguing caption and beautiful picture. One of the social media users wrote, “Very nice I like your post” The other commented, “Love the attempted poem … looking absolutely gorgeous.”

On the work front, Sara has acted in a number of films with some initial ones including ‘Kedarnath’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. Later, she was seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’, and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, among others. 

