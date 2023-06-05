topStoriesenglish2617953
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan Is Elated As Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Goes Housefull, Drops Pics

Sara's on screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' released last Friday (June 5) and the actress has been receiving love and appreciation across the nation for her performance as a small town character of Soumya. After the release, the actress was seen sharing fans' reactions on her Instagram stories and also paid a surprise visit to the theatres with co-star Vicky Kaushal. Overall, the film is getting a good response at the box office. As per reports, the film collected around Rs 7-7.25 crore on its second day.

Amid enjoying a positive response at the box office, on Sunday afternoon, Sara was seen watching her film with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan in Mumbai. She also later went to meet audiences and fans watching the film in theatres in Mumbai. With so much love and appreciation from the audiences, the actress is undoubtedly overwhelmed and on cloud 9. 

Sara took to her social media, sharing audiences' reactions and a glimpse of packed theatres rooms. In the caption, she wrote, "Housefull, Dil Full."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara's on screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. As Soumya, the actress delivers another impressive performance after Gaslight, Atrangi Re. 

On the other hand, Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn..Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

