Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah- In pics

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of her along with her mother Amrita Singh dressed in ethic wear. The 25-year-old wore a light green and pink shade kurta. Captioning the post, she wished everyone "Jumma Mubarak". 

Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah- In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Ajmer to offer prayers at Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah in Rajasthan on Friday (February 26). The actress was accompanied by her mother, actress Amrita Singh. 

Sara took to Instagram to share pictures of her along with her mother dressed in ethic wear. The 25-year-old wore a light green and pink shade kurta. Captioning the post, she wished everyone “Jumma Mubarak”. 

Take a look at her post:

Sara is an avid social media user with a fan following of a whopping 30.5 million on Instagram. The actress recently went on a Maldives vacation with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared several pictures from their getaway which took the internet by storm. 

Sara is the eldest child of actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif welcomed his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor on February 21. The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur. Sara was recently clicked outside Saif and Kareena’s new home bearing gifts for the newborn. 

On the work front, Sara was last seen with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will hit the theatres on August 2.

