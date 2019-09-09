close

Sara Ali Khan my senior in school, recalls Ananya Panday

Budding Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been trending all through Monday on Twitter, thanks to an interview where she revealed sharing a "comfortable" equation with rumoured couple, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Mumbai: Budding Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been trending all through Monday on Twitter, thanks to an interview where she revealed sharing a "comfortable" equation with rumoured couple, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

On Sara, Ananya recalled the "Kedarnath actress was her senior in school. "Sara was my senior in school, the two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions," she said.

The "Student Of The Year 2" debutante also counted Kartik among her best friends. "Kartik is one of my closest industry friends. He is funny and constantly made me laugh while shooting. We have a comfortable equation," Ananya told "Mumbai Mirror" about the actor, with whome she will soon be seen sharing screen space in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

In December last year, Ananya had taken to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Sara, and wished her "good luck and loads of love always".
 

 

