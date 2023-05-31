Sara Ali Khan Seeks Lord Shiva's Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Bhopal: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. She was seen offering prayers at 'Garbhagriha'.

Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the 'Garbhagriha', Sara also participated in prayers to 'Nandi Baba'. She arrived in Ujjain via Indore early this morning.

The actress, who often visits the temple, also performed pooja at 'Tirthakot Kund'.

Sara's temple visit precedes the release of her upcoming film - 'Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke'.