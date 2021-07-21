हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan sends Eid wishes to fans with priceless family picture

Holding the newborn Jeh in her hands, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, extended Eid wishes to her fans and followers by sharing a priceless family picture on social media.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Holding the newborn Jeh in her hands, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, extended Eid wishes to her fans and followers by sharing a priceless family picture on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a family picture that features her posing for the camera, with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.

In the picture, the 'Simmba' star can be seen clad in an exquisite pink patterned white suit as she holds Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's newborn son Jeh in her lap. To conceal Jeh's face in the picture, Sara edited the snap by putting a silent face emoticon on his face.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak. May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity, and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #staysafe #gratitude".

 

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than four lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.

 

Sara Ali KhanAkshay KumarDhanushAanand L Raiatrangi reEid MubarakEid-al-Adha 2021Eid 2021Eid-ul-Adha 2021
