Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan slays the casual look in an off-shoulder top and ripped jeans— Pics

Sara Ali Khan was spotted having a day out in Mumbai and was seen wearing a yellow off-shoulder top and ripped jeans.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Sara Ali Khan is often captured by the paps and greets them with a smile. The pretty actress was recently spotted having a day out in Mumbai and was seen wearing a yellow off-shoulder top and ripped jeans. A pair of white shoes and that million-dollar smile completed Sara's look!

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

This isn't the first time that Sara has left us impressed with her fashion game. The stunner was all over the internet a couple of days back when her pics from the 'Hello India' magazine shoot along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan went viral.

On the film front, She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
