New Delhi: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter Sara Tendulkar's social media page is a fan delight. She avidly uses Instagram and often drops her amazing videos and photos online. On her recent trip to Thailand, the stunner gave us a sneak-peek into her beach life which, by the way, looks picture-perfect.

Dressed in a stunning pulpy red hot backless gown, Sara Tendulkar's latest video tease went viral on the internet. Fans dropped their comments and appreciated her look:

Lately, Sara turned muse for ace fashion designer Anita Dongre and donned her stunning bridal collection.

On the work front, Sara Tendulkar has taken her baby steps in the glam world by modelling for a famous clothing brand. Sara dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram, featuring actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education. Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun.