Pooja Hegde

See Pooja Hegde's glam avatar in her dance number from Anil Ravipudi's F3

South sensation Pooja Hegde will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

See Pooja Hegde&#039;s glam avatar in her dance number from Anil Ravipudi&#039;s F3
Pic Credit: Instagram

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, who has been delivering one big release after another, has been confirmed to star in a dance number in the upcoming Telugu film 'F3'.

The makers of 'F3' unveiled a poster of Pooja Hegde looking super glamourous in a glossy pink dress, earlier on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

Pooja Hegde, who recently appeared alongside Vijay in the Tamil movie 'Beast,' is now set to dazzle in a special dance number in Anil Ravipudi's 'F3'.

Pooja's song in the film was shot in Hyderabad, and the shoot was completed with Pooja's song.

 

Before Pooja's first glimpse, Ravipudi piqued our interest by teasing us with a silhouette of Pooja, which was enough to drive the fans crazy.

 

This is Pooja's second special dance number, following the popular 'Jigelu Rani' in Ram Charan and Samantha-starrer 'Rangasthalam'.

The film 'F3' is a sequel to 'F2', and stars Venkatesh Daggubatti, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada, which is billed as a commercial family entertainer.

Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

The 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actress is also roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his next, under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

Tags:
Pooja Hegdepooja hegde picsF3 filmAnil RavipudiF3
