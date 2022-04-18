See Pooja Hegde's glam avatar in her dance number from Anil Ravipudi's F3

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, who has been delivering one big release after another, has been confirmed to star in a dance number in the upcoming Telugu film 'F3'.
The makers of 'F3' unveiled a poster of Pooja Hegde looking super glamourous in a glossy pink dress, earlier on Monday.
Pooja Hegde, who recently appeared alongside Vijay in the Tamil movie 'Beast,' is now set to dazzle in a special dance number in Anil Ravipudi's 'F3'.
Pooja's song in the film was shot in Hyderabad, and the shoot was completed with Pooja's song.
The Ravishing beauty @hegdepooja joins #F3Movie to add spice to our SPECIAL PARTY SONG#F3OnMay27@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej@AnilRavipudi @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic @f3_movie pic.twitter.com/SNZRyJFbD1
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 15, 2022
Before Pooja's first glimpse, Ravipudi piqued our interest by teasing us with a silhouette of Pooja, which was enough to drive the fans crazy.
Guess who joined the sets of #F3Movie for a SPECIAL SONG?#F3OnMay27 @VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic @f3_movie pic.twitter.com/pxX2J24ELp
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 15, 2022
This is Pooja's second special dance number, following the popular 'Jigelu Rani' in Ram Charan and Samantha-starrer 'Rangasthalam'.
The film 'F3' is a sequel to 'F2', and stars Venkatesh Daggubatti, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada, which is billed as a commercial family entertainer.
Pooja will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.
The 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actress is also roped in to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his next, under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.