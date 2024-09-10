Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Inability To Carry Children: Find Hopes In Adoption

New Delhi: Selena Gomez has been open about her struggles with autoimmune disease lupus. The actress-singer has talked about various health complications she has had due to diseases, including a kidney transplant. In an recent interview, Gomez revealed about unable to bear children due to Medial Issues.

Selena Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez, 32, disclosed a deeply personal struggle: her inability to carry her own children. “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez shared. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Despite the emotional difficulty of her situation, Gomez remains optimistic about alternative paths to motherhood. “I’m in a much better place with that,” she reflected. “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.” Her gratitude for these options underscores her hopeful outlook on building a family.

Medical Challenges and Resilience

Gomez’s health journey has been marked by several significant challenges. Diagnosed with lupus in 2013, she has faced a series of complications related to the autoimmune condition, which affects various organs and systems in the body. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant, receiving a kidney from her friend Francia Raisa.

In 2018, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition characterized by dramatic shifts in mood and activity levels. The medications required to manage her bipolar disorder further complicate her ability to carry a pregnancy, as noted in a report by Rolling Stone.

Embracing a New Path to Motherhood

Gomez’s openness about her struggles highlights her resilience and optimism. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms,” she said. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”