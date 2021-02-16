हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shabana Azmi praises What's Love Got To Do With It? co-star Emma Thompson, calls her generous

Shabana Azmi, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?', praised Emma Thompson for being a "generous" co-star. "It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she wrote.  

Shabana Azmi praises What&#039;s Love Got To Do With It? co-star Emma Thompson, calls her generous
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@AzmiShabana

London: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' was a "wonderful" experience.

Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star.

"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.

Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' is set between London and South Asia.

The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age'.

The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama 'Masoom'. 

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' also stars Lily James of 'Baby Driver' fame and 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

