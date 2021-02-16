Shabana Azmi says husband Javed Akhtar makes her laugh like no other. Shares proof!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Instagram to share a beautiful black and white picture with husband Javed Akhtar. In the throwback picture, the duo can be seen having broad grins on their faces. Shabana affectionately captioned the post as, “He makes me laugh like no other..”

She earlier also posted an old photo of the two of them, sitting next to each other and smiling ear to ear. “Tab pata nahi tha ke (I didn’t know back then that) 41 years later we will still be smiling so broadly,” read her beautiful caption.

Javed Akhtar's daughter, film director Zoya Akhtar commented, “What a lovely picture” on the post. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly were some others who dropped in sweet comments on Shabana’s post.

The ‘Masoom’ actor had earlier opened up about her relationship with her now-husband Javed Akhtar. Shabana and Javed started dating when the latter was married to Honey Irani with whom he shares his two kids, Farhan and Zoya. "We told each other, we will break up after one last meeting. We met for that last meeting and we talked and talked. We got so busy talking, we forgot to break up," Shabana shared in an interview.

Shabana is currently busy working for director Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’ which also stars actor Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shazad Latif. The cross-cultural romantic-comedy is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

Shabana, on the last day of Emma Thompson's shoot for ‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’ took to Twitter to share the wonderful experience of working with the academy-award-winning actor. Shabana wrote, “It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together."

Shabana last collaborated with director Shekhar Kapur for the 1983 family drama ‘Masoom.’