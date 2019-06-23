close

Shah Rukh Khan not working on any film now, he explains why

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the box office debacle 'Zero', also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a recent media interaction revealed that he has 'no film with himself' and is also not working on any project as of now. 

The 53-year-old was last seen in the box office debacle 'Zero' and reports suggested that he will next star in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project on the life of Sahir Ludhianvi. However, the reports have been refuted by SRK himself. 

“I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like... My heart doesn't allow me to," SRK was quoted by Filmfare as saying. 

He went to add that he feels like taking out time to watch movies and read and spend time with family.

SRK is married to Gauri Khan and the couple is parents to three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shah Rukh, Gauri and AbRam flew out to London last week, where Aryan and Suhana study. 

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced that he would be dubbing for Mufasa while Aryan will be voicing Simba in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of 'The Lion King'.

