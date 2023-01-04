Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to a troll who asked him to retire cannot be missed!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is awaiting the release of his much-awaited spy action film ‘Pathaan’, was interacting with his fans in his maiden #AskSrk session of 2023 on Twitter, which he wanted to be fun. When one of the users suggested that Shah Rukh should retire as ‘Pathaan’ already appears to be a disaster. “Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo,” the user wrote. To this, SRK had a cheeky response: "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (You don't talk to elders like this).

Shah Rukh Khan hosted the #AskSRK session today as he completed 13 years on the micro-blogging platform. “Realised it's 13 yrs on twitter. It's been fun with all of you and fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice and some unsavoury behaviour...to all of you my best wishes to make a good life in the real world,” he wrote.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham in a negative role and is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. His last film was Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, he made cameo appearances in ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. ‘Pathaan’ also marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth film together. Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

(With agency inputs)