Shah Rukh Khan turns Santa, gives THIS special ‘Christmas gift’ to a fan

Mumbai: `King Khan` did not disappoint a fan who asked for a `Christmas gift`. Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Twitter for another round of `ask SRK`, where he answered questions by his fans on the microblogging forum. Among the many questions, one fan wrote, "Can i get a reply from you as my Christmas gift u have always been my santa @iamsrk". The `Swades` actor quickly responded, writing, "Here Ho Ho Ho....".

Another fan asked, "Aapke ghr me Santa aaya tha? #AskSRK". (Did Santa come to your home?) Shah Rukh replied, "Pahunch rahein honge...suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai". (He must be on his way....I`ve heard there`s a lot of traffic in front of my house) In the previous round of the Question-Answer session with fans on December 17, the `Devdas` actor revealed a number of interesting facts, including his favourite movie of actor Salman Khan and a reason why everyone should watch his upcoming film `Pathaan`.

Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh, who will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The makers of `Pathaan` unveiled the first song `Besharam Rang` on December 12, which received a massive response from the audience.

While several loved the peppy track, there were also some who found `Besharam Rang` objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. The second song from the film, `Jhoome Jo Pathaan` dropped on December 22. Sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Sukriti Kakar, the party number got a big thumbs-up from fans. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in south director Atlee`s upcoming action-thriller `Jawan` and director Rajkumar Hirani`s next `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu.