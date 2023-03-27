Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan Parties With Orry, Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa Rampal

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan recently attended a party in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the party was shared on social media which showed Aryan in the company of some well-known faces from the entertainment industry. He was seen posing for cameras with B-Town's favourite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan among others.

Orry too shared several photos from the party on his Instagram handle and in one of the pics, he is seen happily posing with Aryan. The latter is seen dressed in a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and a white jacket, and looked dapper as always. Aryan was also seen posing with TV actor Roshni Walia and her friend Zara Khan.

Sharing the photos from the night, Roshni wrote in the caption of the post, "About last night." She also tagged Aryan Khan's liquor brand D'YAVOL in the post. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Ye Aryan hasta kab hai?"

"Yai aryan meko humesha esa kyun lgta hai jese isko koi intrest hi nhi hai kisi chiz main."

Someone also commented, "Someone teach him how to smile."

Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri. He also has a sister, Suhana Khan who will be making her Bollywood debut this year. His younger brother AbRam is 9. Aryan is a businessman and makes rare appearances at parties as he likes to maintain a private life.

Last year, Aryan Khan made his foray into the business world and announced the launch of a premium vodka brand in India. He partnered with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to work with the world's 'largest brewing company'. Talking about it Mint quoted Aryan saying, "We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there's a void, there's an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity."

Besides this, Aryan will also be foraying into the films. He is currently working on a project script which will be backed by Gauri and Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Instead of acting, Aryan will be making his debut as a director and showrunner of a series written by him.

