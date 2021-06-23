Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are part of Mira Rajput’s ‘dream team’

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user. The star wife has now even become a social media influencer.

Mira took to her Instagram on Tuesday (June 22) to share with us her ‘dream team’ which comprises none other than her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter.

In the photo shared by Mira, the three of them are seen sporting workout clothes.

"Dream team," Mira captioned the post.

The 26 years old post received a lot of love from fans. "So cool. It would be fun watching you guys working out together," one user commented, "Posers. I wish to be a part of your dream team as well," another one wrote.

Earlier, Mira had shared a post on International Yoga Day, urging people to practice yoga. In the small reel post that she shared, she also revealed that she ‘deepen her yoga practice’ after the birth of her two kids.

Mira, often shares parenting tips, styling tips, videos talking about her favourite Ayurvedic products, funny reels among others on her Instagram page which has 2.6 million followers currently.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015 in a private Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi, after meeting her in an arranged setup a few months ago.

The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in September 2018.