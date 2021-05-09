Shahid Kapoor’s mom Neliima Azeem opens up on divorce with Pankaj Kapur, says ‘I didn’t decide to separate’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, dancer, and Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem recently opened up about her divorce from Pankaj Kapur to an entertainment portal. She revealed that she, in fact, did not want to separate from him. However, Kapur had other plans in mind and wanted to leave for Mumbai to pursue his ambitions.

She shared that it was painful for her to undergo the separation at the time but now, she has made peace with it.

She said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I would like to say that I didn't decide to separate. It's a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends from a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it."

"When there's a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It's alright. He's very well settled with his family today and I wish him well," she continues.

She spoke about how Shahid had been her source of strength along with her friends and family. She also mentioned her Kathak guru Pt. Birju Maharaj was an instrumental part of her life.

Neliima said, "After that, I had my own journey which was all about picking myself up and I had my friends and family to support. I had my cousins and my guru Pt. Birju Maharaj. But most of all, I had Shahid. He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine."

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is Ishaan's half-brother from Neliima Azeem's previous marriage with Pankaj Kapur.

Azeem has appeared in Bollywood movies and TV shows as well. Some of her movies include Phir Wahi Talash, Amrapali, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, and Junoon.