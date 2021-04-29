Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's daughter Misha writes a heartwarming 'MISS YOU' letter for grandmom, Ishaan Khatter reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor and stunning wife Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor is missing her grandmom Neliima Azeem and wrote a heartwarming letter to her. Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram and shared it with fans.

The cutesy letter reads: Dear Dadi, Missing you. Call when free. Love Misha!

Soon, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a comment saying, "dadi is gonna cry if I show her this".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.