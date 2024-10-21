Advertisement
KARWA CHAUTH 2024

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Attends Karwa Chauth Celebrations At Anil Kapoor’s Home With Stepmother-in-law

Mira Rajput and Supriya Pathak joined other Bollywood stars at Anil Kapoor's home for Karwa Chauth festivities, sharing special moments from the celebration.   

|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 04:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Attends Karwa Chauth Celebrations At Anil Kapoor’s Home With Stepmother-in-law Pic Credit: Instagram (@Mira Rajput Kapoor)

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, and her stepmother-in-law, Supriya Pathak, were among the many celebrities who arrived at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home to participate in the Karwa Chauth celebrations. 

Other attendees included Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Reema Jain, among others. Mira shared several glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram story, including a photo of her posing with Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur, and Seema Bhargava Pahwa, among others.

Mira looked stunning in a pink saree paired with statement earrings, while Supriya opted for a simple yet elegant white suit, complemented by a black and golden dupatta. Mira also posted a candid selfie with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, captioning it, “My sun and moon.” Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. His parents separated when he was just three and a half years old.

Later, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak, with whom he has two children—daughter Sanah and son Ruhaan. In a previous interview, Supriya Pathak opened up about her relationship with Shahid and his children, Misha and Zain. 

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress said, “Shahid is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren. I share a wonderful bond with both of them. As a family, we all work to nurture our relationships and stay close. We are deeply family-oriented and believe in supporting each other through every challenge. As time passes, family dynamics evolve. I have a much more open and friendly relationship with my daughter than I had with my own mother.” Supriya also shares a close bond with Mira Rajput, which is often reflected in the heartwarming moments they share on social media.

Mira frequently posts pictures from family gatherings, festivals, and celebrations, showcasing the warmth and camaraderie between the two.

